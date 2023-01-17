Ask the Expert
Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award

FILE - Actor Sally Field attends the premiere for "Spoiler Alert" in New York on Nov. 29, 2022.
FILE - Actor Sally Field attends the premiere for "Spoiler Alert" in New York on Nov. 29, 2022.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Field will be honored at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with the SAG lifetime achievement award.

The actors guild announced Tuesday that Field will be the 58th recipient of the tribute award, following recent honorees including Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Alan Alda and Morgan Freeman.

“She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career,” said Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, in a statement. “Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos -- just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

Field, 76, has won two Oscars (for “Norma Rae” and “Places in the Heart”) and three Emmys (“Sybil,” “ER,” “Brothers & Sisters”). She received the National Medal of Arts in 2015 and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Her recent credits include playing Jessie Buss on “Winning Time” and the 2015 film “Hello, My Name Is Doris.” She co-stars in the upcoming “80 for Brady.”

The SAG Awards will take place Feb. 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and be livestreamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

