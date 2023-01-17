Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win

Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) – After the University of Georgia’s recent championship win over Texas Christian University, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to the UGA president urging him to retire the school’s English bulldog mascot, Uga.

The organization stated the school’s use of Uga drives demand for breathing-impaired breeds like pugs, boxers and English bulldogs.

In the letter, PETA cited several studies that indicate these dogs are bred to have deformities that cause labored breathing, snorting, coughing, gagging, tiring easily and fainting.

“Many can’t even go for a walk or chase a ball without gasping for air,” PETA wrote.

PETA’s motto reads in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment.”

The organization said that Uga is not a toy to be carted to chaotic football stadiums across the country.

Instead, PETA is asking the university’s president to replace Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a “winning way.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Missy Whitney said despite the incident, she feels safe having a business downtown.
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
'Gains for Gibs' raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
They say that based on the evidence they found, the death of the 19-year-old is being now being...
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide
Photo of downed power lines in the South Westover Boulevard area
Power restored in southwest Albany

Latest News

Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge
Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ of 6 continues
Police say a dog is the only survivor in a murder-suicide that took the lives of a mother and...
Police: Dog only survivor in murder-suicide that killed mother, son