First Alert Forecast

A fairly warm and wet pattern for the mid-week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures are improving tonight with lows in the 40s. One reason involves the cloud cover that remains in the area overnight with winds out of the south. Tuesday will remain cloudy, but we will see a few peaks of sunshine. The biggest thing you will notice is the breezy winds out of the south with gusts as high as 30 mph. Temperatures warm up into the 70s with a few chances for rain. This warmer and wetter trend will continue as we move into Wednesday and Thursday as highs stay in the 70s as well. The best day out of the shortened work week for rain will be on Thursday as a frontal system moves into the area. The front will bring in a line of showers and storms with it, but current, guidance does not have any severe weather with this system for SWGA. However, we will keep you posted. By Friday, we dry out and cool down into the 60s for highs and 40s for lows. Rain will return again as we move into the next weekend.

