Albany State hosts MLK Day dinner

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a day full of Martin Luther King Day events, the City of Albany concluded the holiday with an MLK Dinner hosted by Albany State University in partnership with the Albany Area Chamber Foundation.

Barbara Rivera-Holmes, Albany Chamber of Commerce CEO, said she’s happy to throw events like this.

“Tonight was an incredible celebration of the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King. He shared them with our community very early on. He shared them with the nation. And he showed them with the world,” Rivera-Holmes said. “He reminded us and drove us to seek that unity. And so tonight, so many people from our community here celebrating those ideals, celebrating unity.”

Rivera-Holmes said celebrating holidays like this in a city like Albany is especially meaningful.

“Albany’s known as really the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement. And we have a beautiful history of that. You see it demonstrated through the Albany Civil Rights Institute, through our Freedom Singers. Through so much in our central district and through outer communities,” Rivera-Holmes said.

Venessa Harrison is the President of AT&T Southeast Coastal States and was the keynote speaker at Monday’s event.

Harrison said seeing more of a diverse crowd at the event gives her hope.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful because this is a part of his dream,” Harrison said. “Black boys and girls, white boys and girls. Gentiles, Jews, everybody. It takes all of us to make the change that’s needed. And that’s why we’ve made as much change as we have even though we still got a good ways to go. But we have made change and progress.”

Monday’s event also helped provide funding for the Civil Rights Institute.

