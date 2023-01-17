Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages

Photo of the Paul Eames Sports Complex. (Source: WALB)
Photo of the Paul Eames Sports Complex. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after robbing the Paul Eames Sports Complex, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, and Brittany Townsend, 36, were all charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property and interference with government property.

On Jan. 12, police responded to the Paul Eames Sports Complex about a possible burglary. APD officials said they received information that suspects broke in and stole a large amount of copper.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, when officers were still in the area, the three suspects returned to the area and were then taken by police for questioning, according to APD.

After their arrest, APD officials said they found copper, metals and tools in the suspects’ vehicle.

The stolen property and other damages are estimated to be worth $200,000, according to police.

Johnson was also wanted by Dougherty County police on a separate charge.

All three are currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Missy Whitney said despite the incident, she feels safe having a business downtown.
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
'Gains for Gibs' raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
They say that based on the evidence they found, the death of the 19-year-old is being now being...
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide
Photo of downed power lines in the South Westover Boulevard area
Power restored in southwest Albany

Latest News

Iris Hawthorne helps cancer survivors around the Southwest Georgia area.
‘What I do is make survivors smile’: Albany stylist helping cancer survivors
Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win
The footsteps in front of Shiloh show where mass meetings were once held. People would then...
Shiloh Baptist Church celebrates MLK Day
After a day full of Martin Luther King Day events, the City of Albany concluded the holiday...
Albany State hosts MLK Day dinner