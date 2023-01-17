Ask the Expert
62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike. (SOURCE : WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders in Evansville were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. where they said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.

Police said the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which they said is normal protocol after a fatal accident.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound when it made a westbound turn onto another street where it collided with Leroy on his bicycle.

WFIE reports no students or other passengers were on the school bus during the accident.

