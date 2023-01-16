Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘We’re just so happy that he’s home’: Dog missing for 3 years reunited with family

By Matt Lackritz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A family in West Virginia is rejoicing after they were reunited with a pet dog they lost several years ago.

Rachel Day said she and her family were vacationing in South Carolina three years ago when they lost their dog, Roscoe.

Roscoe was eventually found and taken to an animal rescue, where staff scanned his microchip.

The family was later contacted, and with the help of volunteers and social media, Roscoe was reunited with them.

“It was a relief really,” Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”

Timothy Moymier, a volunteer with the animal rescue, drove to South Carolina to take Roscoe home. He told WSAZ Roscoe is one of the sweetest dogs he’s ever met.

“He’s been a joy in the car the whole way,” he said. “He has slept and snored most of the time.”

Roscoe is now back with his family, with hugs, kisses and treats awaiting him in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missy Whitney said despite the incident, she feels safe having a business downtown.
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Westover High School's marching band played at the MLK parade.
Albany hosts first MLK Day Parade

Latest News

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction
'Gains for Gibs' raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
New homeowner Stacy Campbell cuts the ribbon and receives the keys to her new home
Valdosta leaders, Habitat for Humanity present a family with a new home on MLK Day
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
'Gains for Gibs' raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
'Gains for Gibs' raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash