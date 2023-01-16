VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating an incident as a possible murder after a man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after a resident reported a vehicle crashed into a tree in his front yard. The resident said the person inside the car was not responding.

When VPD arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old dead inside the vehicle.

They say that based on the evidence they found, the death is being now being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

WALB News 10 is working to confirm more information on this story.

