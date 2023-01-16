Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide

They say that based on the evidence they found, the death of the 19-year-old is being now being...
They say that based on the evidence they found, the death of the 19-year-old is being now being investigated as a homicide.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating an incident as a possible murder after a man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after a resident reported a vehicle crashed into a tree in his front yard. The resident said the person inside the car was not responding.

When VPD arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old dead inside the vehicle.

They say that based on the evidence they found, the death is being now being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

WALB News 10 is working to confirm more information on this story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missy Whitney said despite the incident, she feels safe having a business downtown.
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Westover High School's marching band played at the MLK parade.
Albany hosts first MLK Day Parade
A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations happening all over Albany.
2023 MLK Day events to attend
As people were leaving the gathering, potentially multiple people began firing gunshots and...
VPD: 85-year-old one of 3 injured in Valdosta shooting
Photo of downed power lines in the South Westover Boulevard area
Power outages reported in southwest Albany, powerlines down
The Albany Movement kick started the Civil Rights Movement on 1961
Albany churches, businesses honor MLK ahead of his birthday