VPD: 85-year-old one of 3 injured in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three victims were injured after a Valdosta gathering Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police say they responded to South Georgia Medical Center around 8 p.m. after a 35-year-old came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. Shortly after talking to the victim, an 85-year-old and a 73-year-old were also admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to VPD.

Police say through an investigation they found that there had been a party on the 500 block of South Fry Street. As people were leaving the gathering, potentially multiple people began firing gunshots and injuring people.

All three of the victims have since been released from the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

