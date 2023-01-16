Valdosta State students honor Dr. King on MLK Day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University students are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his holiday through service to their community.

Every year, the students at VSU pay tribute to Dr. King on MLK Day and this year is no different. From a march to a candlelight vigil and even community service projects, the students on campus say they are committed to carrying on Dr. King’s legacy.

Residents throughout the community came to support the Blazers. Elder Quinton Neloms Jr., a resident of Valdosta, says he was in the third grade when his teacher came into the room to deliver the news of Dr. King’s death.

“She told us that day that our leader had been killed, and she told us we had to be strong and when we got home to still away in a quiet place and pray. And the assassination, as I grew up and learned was because of hatred and prejudice, which men today have to learn to love one another despite our color, our race, our nationality,” Neloms Jr. said.

Members of the student body say they are always excited to take the opportunity to participate and spread awareness to others too.

“I really enjoyed marching this morning, doing our service, you know he started this legacy so it’s important for us to uphold it,” member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Chazemeon Walker said.

“So, it’s very important for us to celebrate Dr. King, because his struggle and fight is still very relevant today,” Jalen Smith, VSU student body president, said.

And the celebrations didn’t stop with a ceremony. According to Marcus Houston, chapter president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc, celebrations continued through other community outreach events through Dr. King’s Former Fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.

“There’s donation drives that are going on, we’re helping our schools in the local community with like painting, different things of that nature. Just getting the whole community out just to share in the dream and vision of coming together as one and loving one another,” Houston said.

As Dr. King said, “our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” The community members who attended VSU’s events say they will never stop fighting for justice and peace.

