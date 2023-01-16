Valdosta leaders, Habitat for Humanity present a family with a new home on MLK Day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity in Valdosta spent their holiday in true spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. fashion — presenting a home to a family in need. And despite hurdles, such as getting the home ready in freezing cold temperatures, the Habitat team was still able to gift the home to a family in need.

On Monday, Valdosta city leaders like Michael Borgoin, executive director for Valdosta’s Habitat for Humanity, says they will continue to honor Dr. King’s legacy through their work.

“Martin Luther King was all about giving people a hand up, better life, stability, goals to shoot for, goals that are attainable, and Stacy, who you’ll meet, is one of those people who really stepped up. She worked hard,” Borgoin said.

Stacy says none of this would be possible without Habitat for Humanities, The City of Valdosta and St. John's Catholic Church (SOURCE: WALB)

New homeowner Stacy Campbell says she’s forever grateful for the city leaders.

“I just can’t thank Habitat enough. My family and I are truly blessed to be a homeowner,” Campbell said.

Valdosta-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity says they are still accepting applications for anyone who is experiencing a housing need.

