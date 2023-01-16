Ask the Expert
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues

The City Of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood park between dusk and dawn daily. It’s...
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park.

Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.

Fulwood Park is home to the annual Ribs and Rhythm Festival, community gatherings and birthday parties. Abby Cooper says she’s been living in the Friendly City for over 20 years, She told WALB she only feels safe coming to the park during the day.

“Tifton’s kind of coming a little dangerous lately. You know? And a bunch of people have been getting hurt over here and a lot of stuff has happened at the park, so I think that’s a pretty good idea to close it before it gets dark” Cooper said.

Residents in the community say they believe closing the park early is a great way to help minimize crime in the area. Shumara of Tifton says she appreciates the work that the Tifton Police Department does.

“Since I’ve been here, I see them a lot. Actually, we came last week, and it was crowded like the parking lot was crowded but we had like four cops come in just to make sure everything was okay so yeah, I feel like they’re doing a pretty good job keeping it safe” Shumara said.

Tifton city leaders say they are in the process of adding surveillance cameras and increasing lighting. These changes will be made in the upcoming months.

