Thomasville police add new substation to downtown

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department has opened a new police substation in downtown Thomasville to help with community policing, according to the department.

During 2022, TPD said downtown businesses raised safety concerns since more events brought more people into the area.

The city and police department then found the space downtown and officially opened the substation in November 2022.

Officer Joey Blackburn is manning the station.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.