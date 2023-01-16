Ask the Expert
Thomasville police add new substation to downtown

Officer Joey Blackburn in front of the new downtown Thomasville police substation
Officer Joey Blackburn in front of the new downtown Thomasville police substation
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department has opened a new police substation in downtown Thomasville to help with community policing, according to the department.

During 2022, TPD said downtown businesses raised safety concerns since more events brought more people into the area.

The city and police department then found the space downtown and officially opened the substation in November 2022.

Officer Joey Blackburn is manning the station.

