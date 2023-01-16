Ask the Expert
Power outages reported in southwest Albany, powerlines down

Photo of downed power lines in the South Westover Boulevard area
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map.

The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people.

WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past Gordon Avenue.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the city for more information on the outages and downed lines.

