Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

