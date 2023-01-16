‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — Friends and community members are working to help a South Georgia athlete who is paralyzed following an ATV accident.

Their motto “Gains for Gibs” has been in motion since July when an accident changed Gibson Stuckey’s life. His favorite scripture Matthew 17:20 speaks to his determination.

“I like to travel to the other places to dive, like the other pools, because they were new environments and a lot of challenges to overcome,” Gibson Stuckey, local Moss Farms diver, said.

Ryan Diers, one of the organizers of an upcoming concert to benefit Stuckey’s recovery, says that music has always been a part of Gibson’s life. This will be their first concert featuring popular country music bands.

“Gibs is basically like my son. I’ve been with Gibs since the day he was born. After the accident, I took it upon myself to really push and try to raise some funds to give him all he needs, to continue his journey through this,” Diers said.

Gibson Stuckey is a local Moss Farms Diver who was paralyzed in an ATV accident.

Family members describe Gibson as someone who has matured for his age and is always determined to do what he puts his mind to. Gibson says that he hopes to get back into diving.

“Like I’ve told him before, the chair that he’s in at this moment in his life does not define him and define who he is. We are looking for Gibs to do great things no matter what he wants to do,” Diers said.

“Ever since Gibs was born, and I know every father says this, but Gibs is really special to us, and always has been,” Gibson’s father, Waylon Stuckey said. “It really showed the principles you want to raise your son as best as you can, and hope that he applies some of those principles one day. Little did I know that at 14 years old he would have to wake up and become a young man.”

Waylon Stuckey says he’s proud of his son for overcoming adversity. He says he couldn’t do this without the support he’s been receiving.

“I always come back home because Colquitt County is the most caring, loving, supportive community I’ve ever been involved with. Not just with Gibs, prior incidents that have happened that the community has rallied around a family. It’s very humbling,” Stuckey said.

The upcoming event for Gibson has already proven successful with $1,000 sponsorships. General tickets are $50 each. They hope to continue to raise funds for his recovery.

“We’ve raised quite a bit of money. As far as ticket sales go, we have sold confirmed 22 sponsorships through this. That is a sponsorship for the event and those are $1,000 sponsorships. So, we are in a good spot right now,” Diers said.

The Gains for Gibs concert will be Saturday, January 28th at Spence Field in Moultrie, with doors open at 5:30 pm. General admission tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information on how to donate or purchase tickets click here.

