Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Biden to give keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast

FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will join civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network for their Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast, where Biden will deliver the keynote address, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The annual event will honor former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Arndrea Waters King and “other national leaders who have kept Dr. King’s mission alive,” the group said.

In addition to Pelosi, honorees include Arndrea Waters King, who is president of the Drum Major Institute; Minyon Moore, principal of the Dewey Square Group; and Ray Curry, president of United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers of America, or UAW.

Other participants include Martin Luther King, III, chairman of the board of the Drum Major Institute; Ebonie Riley, senior vice president of policy and strategic partnerships at National Action Network’s Washington Bureau; and Tanya L. Lombard, vice president of Global Public, and External Affairs and head of multicultural strategic initiatives at AT&T Services, Inc.

The event is among many honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, the federal holiday held to honor King’s birthday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Missy Whitney said despite the incident, she feels safe having a business downtown.
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Westover High School's marching band played at the MLK parade.
Albany hosts first MLK Day Parade
A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations happening all over Albany.
2023 MLK Day events to attend
FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian...
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95
As people were leaving the gathering, potentially multiple people began firing gunshots and...
VPD: 85-year-old one of 3 injured in Valdosta shooting
Dozens have died in Dnipro after a Russian missile hit an apartment building.
Search for survivors continues at Ukrainian apartment building hit by missile
A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his...
Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say