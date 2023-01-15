First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fairly benign period of weather over the next couple of days in southwest Georgia as we have high pressure rests over the area. This will be seen tonight with clear skies allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 20s. A hard freeze is possible for a few areas, so make sure to bring in any plants and pets. The rest of Sunday will be fairly clear, dry, and cool with daytime highs climbing into the mid to upper 50s with cold, freezing conditions likely again overnight. We will see temperatures quickly recover into the 60s on Martin Luther King day on Monday. However, rain chances are back as early as Tuesday. Rain chances will not stop there as a few disturbances will work through SWGA’s skies for Wednesday and Thursday as well. However, Thursday’s chance for rain could feature a frontal passage so a few thunderstorms and strong storms cannot be ruled out at this time. Beyond that, Friday’s weather remains fairly dry, mild, and sunny, but new chances for some showers and thunderstorms will quickly return next weekend.

