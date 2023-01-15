First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another cold night is in store as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. This is below freezing so another hard freeze is possible with areas of frost as well. However, the cold nights are soon coming to an end as we warm up during this 3rd week of January. Temperatures for Monday are expected to rise into the mid-60s for the MLK Jr. Holiday with sunshine in abundance. Later in the day, clouds will move in as a few disturbances are set to enter the area for the midweek. Tuesday starts the warm and wet pattern across SWGA with temperatures in the 70s with scattered showers likely each day. Fog cannot be ruled out either for Tuesday night as moisture grows from southerly winds. Wednesday sticks with a similar forecast, but the day to watch is mainly Thursday. A severe threat is possible as a cold front moves in for Thursday. Currently, the energy for this storm does not look favorable, but it is something that can change so we will keep you updated. We can expect a fairly sunny and a tiny bit cooler day on Friday with temperatures sitting in the 60s. However, the sunshine will not last long as cloud cover and precipitation chances return quickly for the next weekend.

