Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A lot of people know Martin Luther King walked the streets of Albany. He even was arrested in Albany—all to fight for the rights of his people but some don’t know that he ate, slept and gave speeches in the backyard of a home in Albany.

The home, located on Cedar Avenue, was once the house of the original Albany movement president William Anderson.

Martin Luther King would host press conferences in the backyard of the home. (WALB)

Anderson invited Dr. King down to Albany in 1961 to help fight alongside students for their right to vote. With there being only one hotel for African Americans in Albany to stay at the time, Anderson said he would often give up his own bed for Dr. King and Coretta Scott King to stay the night.

“The gathering place for anyone who would come to town and say ‘where is the movement’, they would be directed to my home,” he said.

Anderson remembers hosting mass meetings with Dr. Martin Luther King. He said the late civil rights icon’s presence shifted the entire Albany Movement.

“To meet them the first time, he made you feel comfortable in his presence. They did not hold themselves apart from the average person,” he said. “I was with him, arms locked together, and I said then ‘another new day was born’. I did not realize how far it would go but I realized this is new. This is different because the people sensed that here is the leader that we’ve been waiting for 100 years to get us out of this morass.”

Dr. William Anderson was the original Albany movement president. (WALB)

Now several years later the very house where history was made is still standing boarded up. Some people who live right next door to the house said once they learned there was history right next door to them, they tried to restore it.”

“I feel that it is very very important that something should be done about this house. It should not be abandoned,” said one woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Another neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said the revitalization of the home is not just a piece of history in their neighborhood but for the whole Good Life City.

“This is something that needs to be kept, you know not destroyed—something that needs to be repaired by the city so that we can preserve this here for future generations to come,” he said.

They say they’ve gone to the city for help but have not been successful still they are hopeful for the future of the home.

