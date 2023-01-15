Ask the Expert
Albany churches, businesses honor MLK ahead of his birthday

The Albany Movement kick started the Civil Rights Movement on 1961
The Albany Movement kick started the Civil Rights Movement on 1961(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Churches, and businesses in Albany honored Martin Luther King Jr.

The iconic civil rights leader would have turned 94 years old on Jan. 15.

Rev. Michael Ephraim, the pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, said this time of the year it’s hard not to mention Martin Luther King because he’s such a big part of Albany’s history.

“I wanted to remind the people of the struggle and to see where are we now. It is our responsibility with more clarity to move our lives forward. The lives of our brothers and sisters,” Ephraim said.

Ephraim said with a black church being in the heart of downtown Albany, care and compassion needs to continue as that’s what King would’ve liked to see in Albany if he was here today.

Community service events were also hosted in King’s name. Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church gave $1,000 to a free tuition boarding school in Albany, Life Preparatory School for Boys. Litman Cathedral also held its monthly food giveaway on Saturday.

Tanisha Ingram, a hairstylist, partnered with other hairstylists and barbers to help raise $500 for Albany Cares, an organization aimed at feeding and clothing the homeless. She said she knows King would do something similar.

“Coming together and helping others who aren’t capable of doing for themselves,” Ingram said.

Wendell Walker is a barber who continues to organize giveaways regardless of the time of year.
Wendell Walker is a barber who continues to organize giveaways regardless of the time of year.(WALB)

Wendell Walker, one of the barbers who helped organize the event, said his mission is inspired by the late civil rights leader.

“We have the same mindset. We have the same ideology. We want to make sure that we are able to get the people in the community to stand together as one. You are better when you move as a pack versus as individual,” he said.

