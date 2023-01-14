Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Weekend colder and brighter

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the wake of yesterday’s stormy weather, lingering clouds, windy and colder across SGA. Tonight, gradual clearing with winter’s chill holding through the weekend. Saturday lows low 30s and despite abundant sunshine highs top upper 40s low 50s.

A colder start upper 20s Sunday then sunny and slightly milder upper 50s.

For the MLK Holiday Monday lows around 30 give way to seasonal low 60s. Look for increasing clouds and a warming trend that pushes lows into the 40s and 50s while highs rise above average into the low-mid 70s. Unsettled weather likely with scattered showers through the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
Strong, severe storms sweep through Thursday night
WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is...
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
Officer Benjamin Wright was a troubled teen but has flipped the script and became a police...
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
Suspect in Albany aggravated assault Kadijah Aailyah Green
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car

Latest News

Thursday evening storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital
Thursday evening storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital
Thursday evening storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital
Thursday evening storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital
Winter's chill through the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Jan 13
With severe weather already starting in early 2023, what can Ga. expect in the coming months?
With severe weather already hitting in early 2023, what can Ga. expect in the coming months?