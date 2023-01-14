Weekend colder and brighter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the wake of yesterday’s stormy weather, lingering clouds, windy and colder across SGA. Tonight, gradual clearing with winter’s chill holding through the weekend. Saturday lows low 30s and despite abundant sunshine highs top upper 40s low 50s.

A colder start upper 20s Sunday then sunny and slightly milder upper 50s.

For the MLK Holiday Monday lows around 30 give way to seasonal low 60s. Look for increasing clouds and a warming trend that pushes lows into the 40s and 50s while highs rise above average into the low-mid 70s. Unsettled weather likely with scattered showers through the week.

