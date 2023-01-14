Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta State University receives $750K to tackle teacher shortage

VSU will be addressing the teacher shortage by offering scholarships to paraprofessionals.
VSU will be addressing the teacher shortage by offering scholarships to paraprofessionals.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Representative Buddy Carter of Georgia’s 1st District secured funding for school districts dealing with the teacher shortage.

Valdosta State University has received $750,000 in federal funding to address the teacher shortage in rural areas. According to the National Council of State Legislatures, 8.9 million American students attend rural schools.

“VSU, our department, we’re thrilled at the opportunity. We will be able to use these funds for educating paraprofessionals and others that will really make a huge difference in the lives of schools and children. We are very thankful that the president and those who support saw that this was a need and that they could help in this need,” Debra Paine, department head of teacher education at VSU, said.

VSU plans to provide scholarships to paraprofessionals who wish to have a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Some students say these scholarships could be life-changing.

“I think that’s awesome. If it’s going to benefit somebody that trying to become something that they’re not already, that money if it’s used the right way, can be something that’s really awesome,” J’Maica Frame- Cabell, a VSU student, said.

J'Maica is a student at VSU who says she thinks this program will benefit a lot of people.
J'Maica is a student at VSU who says she thinks this program will benefit a lot of people.(Source: WALB)

Debbie Paine says the ability to take these classes online and continue to work and support their family will help a lot of people out.

“We believe it will help with not only teacher burnout but also teacher retention. We know the past several years have been very difficult in education. So, anything that we can do as a teacher training program, to help in that area, we want to be able to do that,” Paine said.

VSU started as a teacher-training college in 1913. So, they say the fact that they’re still able to provide and support that mission in 2023 is truly amazing for them and their students.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
Strong, severe storms sweep through Thursday night
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is...
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
Photo of a car upside in a Sylvester creek after it crashed
Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized
Officer Benjamin Wright was a troubled teen but has flipped the script and became a police...
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography

Latest News

On January 13, 2023, Timo retired from Moody Air Force Base.
After 6 years of service, Moody Air Force Base retires K9 Timo
A dozen of eggs used to cost anywhere between $2 and some change but that's not the case today.
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
A five-story training tower was brought in from Chicago for firefighter training.
Bainbridge Public Safety expands training center with hopes to become SWGA training hub