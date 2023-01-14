Thursday evening storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - An Early County family is counting their blessings after a close call with Thursday’s storms.

“It’s almost like something clicked in my brain. Something’s not right. Something’s going on outside,” Savannah Spooner said.

Spooner raced to her parent’s home Thursday night when the weather picked up. She said their home was more structurally safe than hers. She ran with her kids as the hail began to fall, and the winds picked up.

“Last night I was scared, but I had to keep my composure because I do have small kids,” Spooner said.

Her dad wasn’t home when she got to his house. He was driving. He told WALB off camera that he experienced a “monsoon” of rain, plus strong winds. He says he couldn’t see a few feet in front of him.

WALB News 10′s Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo says she wasn’t surprised people were caught off guard by the storms, because the weather system was moving so fast.

“It was moving very quickly. So of course, any storm that develops, they will pass quickly as well. We do declare a First Alert Weather Day so that everyone can remain alert in the event conditions change. And they do change rapidly,” Amadeo said.

Springfield Baptist Church in Jakin, Georgia had its playground equipment blown around, but nothing else. Pastor Mark Chapman tells me that his congregation was panicking, but is thankful that nothing extremely bad came out of it.

A playground in Jakin, GA was blown apart. Likely by strong winds and not a tornado. (WALB)

“Nothing major. Thank the Lord for his protection,” Pastor Chapman said.

Amadeo said that there was rotation on radar near the area, but it likely wasn’t a tornado.

“Remember, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a tornado in order for damage to be left behind,” Amadeo said.

The surveyors and storm chasers on the ground confirm these events. So far, no tornado has been reported. Most of the storm reports in Randolph, Miller, Early and surrounding counties were of damaged power lines and fallen trees. Early County EMA reported on a fire that started but was put out before it could do much damage.

There was more damage than that in Early County. The Blakely Lifebrite Community Hospital’s roof appears to have blown off.

Doctors at the hospital told WALB that they did not want to issue a comment. Eyewitnesses say that they didn’t see the roof on the lawn earlier on Thursday.

After the storm, people sprang into action to help those affected.

“There’s a lot of people that need the help. We try to help each other in the community the best we can,” Cordele lawn care owner, Wesley Hutchins said.

Hutchins is a one-man crew but will help the best he can this weekend. He already helped two families Friday and has more scheduled this weekend.

If you want to volunteer or need help, he says to reach out to him by clicking here.

