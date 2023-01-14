Ask the Expert
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized

Business owners say they witnessed suspect break glass windows and doors
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some downtown Albany businesses still have windows boarded up days after several were vandalized.

Eyewitnesses say a man threw himself into glass windows and doors. Missy Whitney, the owner of Paisley Fig, said despite the incident she still feels safe downtown.

“I feel so safe downtown. I don’t really have any trouble,” she said.

Whitney has been a business owner for nearly 3 years. Over that time, she said she hasn’t seen much trouble, but this week she got a call when out of town.

“My employee gets here Wednesday morning. I was in Atlanta. She called me and (is) sending me pictures like someone had broken into my store,” Whitney said.

Whitney said the person who broke the glass didn’t get into her store. The person who did also broke the glass at other businesses nearby like Homerun Foods and World Finance.

Homerun Foods and World Finance were also vandalized
Homerun Foods and World Finance were also vandalized(WALB)

Whitney said the person who rammed into her door likely wasn’t trying to steal anything. She added that these types of incidents are rare for the downtown area and the person “was just throwing himself through windows and anything else he could find.”

Since then, the glass has been cleaned up and the door has been replaced.

Albany Police Department’s headquarters are right around the corner from Whitney’s store. She said they are always quick to respond.

A local business made a sign for Missy Whitney's business as she awaits a repair.
A local business made a sign for Missy Whitney's business as she awaits a repair.(WALB)

“There was a man who came in and started some things. I called them right away. They were here in less than a minute,” Whitney said.

Whitney said she still plans to install more cameras and she would like to see the city add more downtown lighting. She also believes a more lively downtown would also make it safer.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

