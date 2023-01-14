Albany hosts first MLK Day Parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians braved the cold Saturday morning to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Just more than 61 years after the Albany movement, the city held its first-ever parade to honor King. The civil rights icon is known for his efforts to get equal rights for all.

Terrell High School performs in from of the MLK footsteps in downtown Albany. (WALB)

Despite the temperatures feeling near freezing, Angie Palmer, a parade attendee, said she still felt it was necessary to support the late activist.

“We were so excited to find out that we were going to have a parade to honor MLK. It’s cold, but we’re still showing up and having a great time,” Palmer said.

At the parade, Terrell County High and Westover High School performed a tribute to the civil rights leader. Local businesses also had floats at the parade.

A total of 30 to 40 people showed up to the parade. (WALB)

Families and community members came to support, but many were disappointed at the turnout. A total of about 30 to 40 residents were at the parade. Some residents and business owners say they didn’t even know there was a parade. They believe the city missed an opportunity to get people downtown even though it was cold.

