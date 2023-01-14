Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany hosts first MLK Day Parade

Albany hosts first MLK Day Parade
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians braved the cold Saturday morning to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Just more than 61 years after the Albany movement, the city held its first-ever parade to honor King. The civil rights icon is known for his efforts to get equal rights for all.

Terrell High School performs in from of the MLK footsteps in downtown Albany.
Terrell High School performs in from of the MLK footsteps in downtown Albany.(WALB)

Despite the temperatures feeling near freezing, Angie Palmer, a parade attendee, said she still felt it was necessary to support the late activist.

“We were so excited to find out that we were going to have a parade to honor MLK. It’s cold, but we’re still showing up and having a great time,” Palmer said.

At the parade, Terrell County High and Westover High School performed a tribute to the civil rights leader. Local businesses also had floats at the parade.

A total of 30 to 40 people showed up to the parade.
A total of 30 to 40 people showed up to the parade.(WALB)

Families and community members came to support, but many were disappointed at the turnout. A total of about 30 to 40 residents were at the parade. Some residents and business owners say they didn’t even know there was a parade. They believe the city missed an opportunity to get people downtown even though it was cold.

To learn about more MLK events being hosted Click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
Photo of a car upside in a Sylvester creek after it crashed
Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized
Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder,...
Man arrested in Pelham double homicide
Officer Benjamin Wright was a troubled teen but has flipped the script and became a police...
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
A dozen of eggs used to cost anywhere between $2 and some change but that's not the case today.
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling

Latest News

Missy Whitney said despite the incident, she feels safe having a business downtown.
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
Albany hosts first MLK Day Parade
Albany hosts first MLK Day Parade
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
On Saturday, Bethel AME hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event.
COVID-19 vaccination top of mind for Albany church