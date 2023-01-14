After 6 years of service, Moody Air Force Base retires K9 Timo

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base honored one of their K9s Friday after providing distinguished service to the United States Air Force and the United States.

Timo, also known as “Yankee 266″ retired from Moody’s 23rd Security Forces Squadron. Base leaders say this ceremony is built on tradition and is a small token of appreciation for the canine.

Timo’s handler, Senior Airmen Joshua Thompson, says he absolutely loves him. He’s bringing him home to live his retirement with his work friend turned best friend.

“The purpose of K9s here at Moody is to detect and deter threats. To keep the people at Moody and the surrounding communities safe. I’m adopting Timo because he’s been through a lot of training and operations. Since he’s always been my partner, I will be adopting him,” Thompson said.

Base leaders say Timo didn’t only respond to bomb threats and aided U.S. secret missions, he also taught young handlers to become the confident handlers they are today.

“He had a highly successful career providing over 1,500 random anti-terrorism searches, 200-foot patrols off of base facilities and 8,500 hours of explosive detection in commercial vehicle search areas,” Major Thomas Matechik, commander of the 23rd Security Forces Squadron, said.

Base leaders say he always did the job he was supposed to.

“It is an honor to serve alongside our K9 partners who have given the greatest portion of their lives to protect this country. NWT Timo was given the all clear after all six years of service to lay his leash down and enjoy the rest of time on Senior Airmen Thompson’s couch — reminiscing on his successful military career,” Staff Sgt. Savanna Rick, another Military Working Dog handler, said.

Moody Air Force Base says they’d like to once again thank Timo for the six years he provided to his country.

