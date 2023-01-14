Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

After 6 years of service, Moody Air Force Base retires K9 Timo

Moody Airforce Base K9 retires after 6 years of service
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base honored one of their K9s Friday after providing distinguished service to the United States Air Force and the United States.

Timo, also known as “Yankee 266″ retired from Moody’s 23rd Security Forces Squadron. Base leaders say this ceremony is built on tradition and is a small token of appreciation for the canine.

Timo’s handler, Senior Airmen Joshua Thompson, says he absolutely loves him. He’s bringing him home to live his retirement with his work friend turned best friend.

“The purpose of K9s here at Moody is to detect and deter threats. To keep the people at Moody and the surrounding communities safe. I’m adopting Timo because he’s been through a lot of training and operations. Since he’s always been my partner, I will be adopting him,” Thompson said.

Senior Airmen Joshua Thompson is K9 Timo's former handler and now caretaker.
Senior Airmen Joshua Thompson is K9 Timo's former handler and now caretaker.(Source: WALB)

Base leaders say Timo didn’t only respond to bomb threats and aided U.S. secret missions, he also taught young handlers to become the confident handlers they are today.

“He had a highly successful career providing over 1,500 random anti-terrorism searches, 200-foot patrols off of base facilities and 8,500 hours of explosive detection in commercial vehicle search areas,” Major Thomas Matechik, commander of the 23rd Security Forces Squadron, said.

Moody Air Force Base says they appreciate all of their K9s.
Moody Air Force Base says they appreciate all of their K9s.(Source: WALB)

Base leaders say he always did the job he was supposed to.

“It is an honor to serve alongside our K9 partners who have given the greatest portion of their lives to protect this country. NWT Timo was given the all clear after all six years of service to lay his leash down and enjoy the rest of time on Senior Airmen Thompson’s couch — reminiscing on his successful military career,” Staff Sgt. Savanna Rick, another Military Working Dog handler, said.

Moody Air Force Base says they’d like to once again thank Timo for the six years he provided to his country.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
Strong, severe storms sweep through Thursday night
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is...
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
Photo of a car upside in a Sylvester creek after it crashed
Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized
Officer Benjamin Wright was a troubled teen but has flipped the script and became a police...
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography

Latest News

A dozen of eggs used to cost anywhere between $2 and some change but that's not the case today.
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
A five-story training tower was brought in from Chicago for firefighter training.
Bainbridge Public Safety expands training center with hopes to become SWGA training hub
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center receives $200K in funds allocated towards departments needing...
Phoebe Sumter receives $200K for improvements through state program