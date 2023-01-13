Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student living apartment complex in Valdosta has sent vacate notices to all it’s residents. Many Valdosta college students and their families complain they are not being treated fairly.

Blanton Commons Student Living Apartment Homes in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all of their residents. Blanton Common is also home to many Valdosta State University students who don’t live on campus. The letter stated that current residents are required to vacate the premises no later than 10 a.m. on July 31, 2023.

In September of 2022, ownership of the Blanton Commons property changed, resulting in the decision to not only accommodate students. Starting in August 2023, they will no longer allow people to rent by room.

This is the lease non-renewal Blanton sent out to it's residents. (Source: WALB)

“I felt like I had to hurry up and find some place to stay. And I had to find some place to stay quick because everything is about to be taken up. Blanton has a lot of college students there. So, everybody is about to find the same place to stay,” Nadea Jackson, a Blanton Common resident, said.

Nadea Jackson says this will be challenging for some students. (Source: WALB)

This raised many concerns for students. Affordability with the new rates the new owners will provide, availability at other student living complexes, and adding more stress to them overall.

“I was shocked. I was really shocked. I think it’s going to be a big change. Especially because, like I said, this is a college community, so most of the other apartments the rent is much higher,” Selena Stewart, a Blanton Common resident, said.

This lease non-renewal did cause some controversy on Facebook. One person made a comment that reads “Absolutely and this has been our plea to both of our local governments. We need a true investment into affordable housing.”

“My rent currently is $575. So, looking at other apartment complexes, if you want one by yourself, that’s going to be like $1000 or around $995. So I feel like it’s going to be a big adjustment. You’re going to have to do all that and work more to get money to be able to live and still be able to go to school,” Jackson said.

Blanton Commons is offering the option for the students to keep the furniture that came with the apartment, but some students say the furniture isn’t worth moving.

“I was shocked. I was really shocked. The fact that they’re going to have to work more to pay high rent, is definitely going to be a big stressor. Especially because most of the people pay their own bills or pay it through financial aid, is going to be a big stressor,” Stewart said.

Selena Stewart says she was shocked when she seen the lease non- renewal. (Source: WALB)

Some parents of students who live at this property say they’re upset that their child doesn’t have the option to terminate their lease now without being penalized. Some say this may cost them up to $3000 if they’re penalized for early termination and move their child somewhere else now.

Several parents reacted to this non-renewal on Facebook. One parent said, “they need affordable housing somewhere in the city so they can continue pursuing their degrees.”

WALB News 10 reached out to Blanton Common Apartments, however, they declined to share any further information regarding the lease non-renewal.

