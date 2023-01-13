Ask the Expert
Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized

Photo of a car upside in a Sylvester creek after it crashed
Photo of a car upside in a Sylvester creek after it crashed(Source: Viewer submission)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were injured during a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Georgia Highway 112 on the outskirts of Sylvester after the vehicle lost control and landed in a creek upside down, according to a Worth County deputy.

The three juveniles were taken from the vehicle to Phoebe Worth Medical Center with unknown injuries. The injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

