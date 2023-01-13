Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were injured during a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Georgia Highway 112 on the outskirts of Sylvester after the vehicle lost control and landed in a creek upside down, according to a Worth County deputy.

The three juveniles were taken from the vehicle to Phoebe Worth Medical Center with unknown injuries. The injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

