Storms end, colder air arrives

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FIRST ALERT Weather Day ends a squall line weakens. As the line moved across SGA there were numerous watches and warnings as storms became severe with possible tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Overnight a cold front push rain out as drier and colder filters in on brisk northwest winds. Clouds linger with chilly 40s and 50s Friday.

Sunshine returns for the weekend but still cold with lows at and slightly below freezing with highs low-upper 50s.

Next week a warming trend pushes lows above freezing while highs rise above average into the low-mid 70s. Unsettled weather likely with scattered showers through the week.

