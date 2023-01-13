Storm reports: Covering the aftermath of Thursday’s weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is collecting damage reports and other information as Thursday’s severe weather moves to the farthest points of southwest Georgia. So far, reports range from a possible tornado touching down in Early County to hail in Worth County and beyond.

Early County

The sheriff’s office has received a report of a tornado in the town of Jakin, where it possibly blew the windows out of a home. They also had a powerline down on Highway 45 North. A few trees were struck by lightning, per the emergency management director.

Crisp County

Around 4,000 residents are without power throughout the county, according to the sheriff’s office and the power commission. Officials are cautioning residents to be careful when traveling due to downed trees and power lines.

Miller County

Around six trees were reported down, according to the emergency management director.

Worth County

Hail was reported in the Gordy community, according to the sheriff’s office. A fallen power line and downed trees were also reported.

Other counties had not received reports of storm damage so far.

At its peak, around 400 or more people were without power in southwest Georgia, according to Georgia Power. You can check power outages in your area here.

If you know of or have any photos of storm damage near you, please email us your information at news@walb.com, and send your photo by clicking this link.

We are still working to confirm more reports of damage. For full coverage of the severe weather so far, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.