Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. It will come as his...
President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can’t come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.(Adam Schultz / The White House)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day.

It will be Biden’s first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House this month. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can’t come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.

“The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy wrote in his invitation to Biden on Friday. “The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden accepted McCarthy’s “kind invitation” and looks forward to delivering the speech.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
Strong, severe storms sweep through Thursday night
WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is...
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
Officer Benjamin Wright was a troubled teen but has flipped the script and became a police...
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
Suspect in Albany aggravated assault Kadijah Aailyah Green
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car

Latest News

The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Judge lets writer’s rape claim proceed against Donald Trump
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the penalties for corporate fraud aren't enough,...
Manhattan DA says after Trump org. sentencing that penatlies should be stiffer