Man arrested in Pelham double homicide

He was charged with several murder charges.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide where two men were shot to death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The GBI said the two killed, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.

Williams was taken to the Mitchell County Jail.

