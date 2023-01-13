Ask the Expert
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

All women are at risk for cervical cancer
All women are at risk for cervical cancer and early detection and treatment can prevent many deaths.(https://www.123rf.com/)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All women are at risk for cervical cancer and early detection and treatment can prevent many deaths.

According to the CDC, over 4,000 women died of cervical cancer in 2019 and 12,795 new cases of cervical cancer were reported among women that same year. Almost all cervical cancers are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the CDC.

Women must regularly have a pap test screening starting at the age of 21. If the results are normal, your chance of getting cervical cancer for the next few years is very low.

Women ages 40-64 may be eligible for a pap test and HPV screening.

To learn more, click here or call (833) 337-1749 to find locations where you can get immunizations, including the HPV vaccine for preteens and teens.

