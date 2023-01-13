Gov. Kemp confirms deaths of state employee, child during storm briefing
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm.
During a news conference Friday morning, Kemp confirmed that one state employee and one child died.
GEMA Director says "multiple fatalities" and widespread injuries across Georgia from the tornadoes that touched down yesterday. Four confirmed tornadoes so far. @ATLNewsFirst investigative reporter @CiaraCummingsTV is at Governor Kemp's press conference.— Lindsey Basye (@LindseyBasye) January 13, 2023
BREAKING: Gov. Kemp confirms two deaths in Thursday night’s storm. One state employee, one child. @ATLNewsFirst— Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) January 13, 2023
