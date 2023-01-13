Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Gov. Kemp confirms deaths of state employee, child during storm briefing

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm.

During a news conference Friday morning, Kemp confirmed that one state employee and one child died.

WATCH LIVE:

Gov. Brian Kemp addresses storm damage

LIVE: Gov. Kemp addresses storm damage that swept across north Georgia.

Posted by Atlanta News First on Friday, January 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
Strong, severe storms sweep through Thursday night
WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is...
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
Officer Benjamin Wright was a troubled teen but has flipped the script and became a police...
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
Suspect in Albany aggravated assault Kadijah Aailyah Green
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car

Latest News

53-YEAR-OLD ROCKFORD WOMAN ARRESTED
Man arrested in Pelham double homicide
All women are at risk for cervical cancer and early detection and treatment can prevent many...
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder,...
Man arrested in Pelham double homicide
From cleaning up debris to breaking down the building’s foundation to dodging termites, and...
Restoration of historic Alapaha train depot now complete
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents