South Ga. farmers still feeling impacts from December freeze event

DESOTO, Ga. (WALB) - Another widespread freeze this weekend will threaten community gardens.

Those same gardens were damaged late in December 2022. Several nights of hard freezes proved too much for some community vegetable gardens.

This is the first winter for the DeSoto Community Garden.

Jake Reese said it wasn’t a total loss last time, but the cold killed many of their turnips, onions and cabbages. They will replant the damaged crop in the spring. DeSoto didn’t prepare much for the first freeze. Mayor James Cutts said they were late in reacting to the cold. Reese said they will be prepared this time.

“We’re going to get some plastic to put over top of it and try to save it,” Reese said.

Reese has lived in DeSoto for most of his life. It’s a community effort. Reese says their garden is small, so they have to protect as many as they can. Their mind is on expansion eventually, but not this year. He has a personal garden, but he knows not a lot of people do.

Brad Calhoun has a 2.5-acre strawberry field. He also sustained minor damages during the arctic blast but says he will be fully functional for the strawberry season in March.

“Where there wasn’t enough coverage it burn the leaves but other than that I think you’ll be,” Calhoun Produce owner, Brad Calhoun said.

Calhoun says all of their produce gets impacted when it freezes. Not just their vegetables. Not just the plants. That’s something that he felt this year because it hadn’t gotten that cold for a while.

“It hadn’t killed oats in 10 years. I heard it would kill it but I’ve never seen it,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun uses the oat and rye grass to feed his cattle. He says he relies on this grass and cattle to keep his farm running.

“When they get out here, the rye helps my butter beans grow next year so that’s another crop. Once they get out there and throw some good fertilizer down, well, they’re green,” Calhoun said.

Thankfully for him, there were only minor damages to his grass that will grow back this spring. Calhoun’s strawberry farm sustained minor damage that he’s expecting to recover from. He’s expecting to be able to make his strawberry ice cream at full production this spring.

However, he is somewhat worried about this freeze if it comes in February or March.

“That’s when we would have more devastation,” Calhoun said.

The worst damages he faced were pipes. It set him back a few days, but his farm is big enough for it to not push him too far back.

“We have plumbers, electricians. We just try to do everything that we can,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun says smaller operations have had to deal with some supply chain and labor issues. Although, the community farm in DeSoto made it out just fine.

