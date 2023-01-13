Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.

A dozen of eggs previously cost anywhere between $2 and some change. Currently, a small carton can cost anywhere up to $5.

Egg prices have increased due to the bird flu. (WALB)

“They’re ridiculous,” Shirley Motta, a local shopper said, said.

With eggs being a key ingredient in kitchens everywhere, it’s impacting people in South Georgia.

“Makes me want to buy my own chickens and start my own farm,” Amanda Jackson, another local shopper, said.

For farmers, there’s another challenge along with higher costs — an egg shortage due to the bird flu. Chicken farmer Paul Anthony said he’s been fortunate not to be hit by the bird flu, but that doesn’t mean the prices to keep his chickens fed aren’t taking their toll.

“It’s a major increase in the cost of the feed,” Anthony said. “10 to 12 dollars a bag was about average two years ago and now 18 to 20 dollars is about on par so almost double.”

Over millions of chickens have been killed by the bird flu. (WALB)

That may not seem like a lot but imagine feeding hundreds of chickens every day. Pair that with the threat of wildlife killing your flock and you’ve got the life of a chicken farmer right now in South Georgia. Anthony said he doesn’t expect a drastic change in egg prices anytime soon.

“I don’t expect the egg prices to fall any, and I don’t know for sure if they’ve hit the peak yet,” Anthony said.

Bad news for customers who say they just want to be able to afford their everyday groceries.

“Just bad. That’s all I can say. It’s just bad that stuff is going up like that,” said Millie Mae McBride, a local shopper said.

Business owners are walking on eggshells as they face the possibility of not having a main ingredient in their recipes.

“It’s hard staying open right now. I mean the economy is hit really hard,” said Quinetta Hall, owner of Q’s Cakes and more. “There are even days where when we order they don’t even have eggs.”

This has created a lot of stress on business owners who rely solely on poultry product.

Eggs are used daily by consumers worldwide. (WALB)

“One recipe calls for eight eggs (and) another one calls for six eggs. I make a total of maybe like 60 cakes a week,” Hall said. “Running a small business, local business I mean it’s really hard.”

That amount of baking alone calls for over 60 dozen eggs alone. At Eggs Up Grill, Michael McNeal said he uses over 4,000 eggs a week.

“So that has a significant impact on my food cost,” he said.

That climbing cost is daunting for these owners as they try to serve their customers at a reasonable price.

“We’re just doing the best we can to keep our prices down and to pass that savings on to the customers.”

Although the future of egg prices remains uncertain, even a small decrease in the cost of eggs would be a good thing for some businesses.

“Personally, I do not feel like we will get back to the original cost that we were at a year ago but if we can get back to half of what we’re paying I the next six to eight weeks, that’ll be a huge help,” McNeal said.

