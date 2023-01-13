Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dallas Zoo employees search for missing clouded leopard

FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a shot of milk from a spray bottle Nov. 5, 2020, in Denver. The Dallas Zoo reported on Jan. 13, 2022, one of their clouded leopards was reported to not be in its habitat, prompting the zoo to close as employees search for it.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - The Dallas Zoo is closed Friday as employees search for a clouded leopard missing from its habitat.

The zoo said on Twitter that they are experiencing an ongoing “Code Blue” situation, which they described to be a non-dangerous animal out of its habitat.

The zoo said the search began when one of their clouded leopards was not in its habitat when employees checked it Friday morning. The animal remains unaccounted for.

The zoo said their main priority at this moment is finding the animal. They believe it is still on zoo grounds and hiding, considering the nature of the clouded leopard.

Dallas police are assisting with the search and recovery of the animal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
Strong, severe storms sweep through Thursday night
WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is...
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
Officer Benjamin Wright was a troubled teen but has flipped the script and became a police...
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
Suspect in Albany aggravated assault Kadijah Aailyah Green
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car

Latest News

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
Despite having to stoop deeply to peer into the car he won, Jeffries said that moment was more...
Former NBA player doesn’t fit in car he won on ‘The Price is Right’
President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. It will come as his...
McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech
Despite having to stoop deeply to beer into the car he won, Jeffries said that moment was more...
Former NBA player doesn't fit in car he won on 'The Price is Right'
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Daredevil Robbie Knievel dies at age 60, reports say