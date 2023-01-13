Arlington volunteer firefighter charged with arson

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - John F. King, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, announced Friday that Dontavious George, 20, of Arlington, has been charged with three counts each of arson and criminal trespassing.

According to King, two mobile home fires and one site-built structure fire were determined to be incendiary in nature.

Calhoun County Sheriff John Hilton contacted the Arlington office in reference to a series of fires in October 2022.

King’s office said George was a volunteer firefighter.

“Working with investigators from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, we developed multiple leads that resulted in a full confession by Mr. George,” King said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.