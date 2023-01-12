“We made Valdosta know who we are:” The Johnson family wraps up events honoring Kendrick Johnson

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “Say his name, Kendrick Johnson! Say his name, Kendrick Johnson! Say his name, Kendrick Johnson,” supporters chanted through the streets of Valdosta.

In a march for justice rally, people came from across the country to support Kendrick’s family, and to make the statement: they have not forgotten.

“It’s been 10 long hard years. And when I say hard years, I mean hard years! The crowd gets smaller and smaller, but I get stronger and stronger. We made Valdosta know who we are. ‘Cause y’all killed our child out there. And it’s not ok. It wasn’t ok in 2013, and it’s not gone be ok in 2090,” Jackie Johnson, mother of Kendrick Johnson, said.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, supporters marched for justice in the "We fight on" rally the Johnsons held. (Source: WALB)

Kendrick Johnson’s sister, Kenyetta Johnson, held a sibling grief support group with others who have lost loved ones.

“I just thank you for doing this. I came all the way from Atlanta to support. I need to be there. I need to get it out because I feel like I’m holding so much anger,” Tavia Smith, a victim’s advocate, said.

“Talk to someone. It don’t matter who it is. Just talk to somebody. It’s better to get it out than hold it in,” Jonathan Mitchell, another victim’s advocate, said.

For many, the events weren’t just about giving support. Many needed to receive it too.

“Our children deserve protection, our children deserve justice, and they deserve to be recognized as valuable citizens in our community,” Deanna Joseph, a woman who has also lost her son, said.

Emotions were really high at the sibling grief support group. (Source: WALB)

“That could’ve been anyone of our children. As long as they are fighting this, and I’ve got air in my lungs, I’m right there with them,” Jonathan Burrs, a Johnson family supporter, said.

The Johnson family thanks those who support them. They say they’re not fearful, and they’re not going to back down.

