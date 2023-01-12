VSU students win scholarships at National Accounting Championship

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four Valdosta State University (VSU) students earned second place honors and $7,000 in scholarships at Aprio’s 2022 Case Competition for Underrepresented Minorities.

ZaNada James, Madison Canty, Louvenia Stephens and Javenia Stephens are students at VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration. James approached the other three students about forming a team to represent VSU after learning about the competition at an on-campus social event with Aprio’s Valdosta team during this past fall semester.

The students were given one week to solve a case about an acquisition involving one company buying a stake of ownership in another company to increase its revenues and expand its sales reach both nationally and internationally.

“I believe the most significant part of the competition was the learning curve that we all faced,” James said.

“It taught me to just try, even if you don’t think you know the answer,” Canty said. “You are more than you think you know. This was an amazing team to work with.”

