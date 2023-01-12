Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around.

Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.

“The trouble winded up either getting me suspended from school. Sometimes it landed me in Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) boot camp programs for young adults even group homes. That trouble often left me feeling empty and hopeless,” Dougherty County Schools Officer, Benjamin Wright said.

It might be hard to imagine going from a troubled teen to a career in law enforcement. Wright didn’t originally aspire to be an officer when he was young.

“I actually wanted to be a rapper as I grew up as a kid. But as time changed, I changed my thoughts about being a rapper changed,” Wright said.

Wright says he flipped the script on his troubled past when he realized his future would become a tragic story.

“Later on life as an adult, I thought it would be cool, but not only cool but I thought I could have a great impact and purpose to come back and be a police officer in the community,” Wright said.

Officer Wright has been in law enforcement for years, but he says seeing other troubled teens now is sometimes a trigger for him.

“In some way, it does trigger some of my past, and the way that it does is because when I see youth today, and I have conversations with them, and what they are experiencing. Or giving them advice on how to stay out of trouble, then sometimes they may use the same expressions and same body language I used against law enforcement,” Wright said.

Author and Dougherty County Schools Police Officer, Benjamin Wright, describes his relationship with his brother in his book. He turned to his older brother when he had no one to turn to.

The book is titled: God Bought Me From the Back Seat of a Police Car to the Front Seat. In each chapter, Wright says he reflects on his personal experiences and explains how God changed him for the better.

“The reason I picked that title is because it’s a true story. It’s my story on how it seemed like all odds were against me as youth growing up. How God came in and changed my life and made a difference so that I can be here today to impact someone in a positive way,” Wright said.

The book is currently in the rough draft phase, and about three-quarters of the way done. Officer Wright tells me that he hopes his book will be accessible to youth.

“Even I had the thought of it being on shelves on youth detention centers,” Wright said.

A typical day for officer Wright revolves around young people. Oftentimes, he says the students thank him for just listening, as they don’t feel heard. He says he shares advice too, hoping it’ll stick.

“If this guy, Officer Wright, if he was able to change, then I’m able to change. Just to provide hope to someone else that’s looking for a way out or a change,” Wright said.

The scheduled release date for the book is scheduled for summer of 2023. The main theme Wright hopes people take away from this book is that it’s okay to ask for help.

