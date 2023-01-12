Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia

SELMA, Ala. (WALB) - Significant damage has been left behind from a reported tornado in Alabama — and the same weather system moving through Alabama is expected to have impacts in southwest Georgia.

WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is confirmed in the City of Selma. WSFA Meteorologist Tyler Sebree said the tornado may have been a “high-end EF-2 or EF-3, based on radar and reports,” WSFA reports.

There is confirmed damage in Selma. Please stay out of the area to let first responders navigate the roads. We will update as we know more, but please let emergency personnel respond. — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 12, 2023

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather for Thursday.

The First Alert Weather Day will be in effect from 5 p.m. to midnight. Most of the WALB viewing area is under a slight risk for severe storms. Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of large hail and a 5% tornado chance.

Several parts of the WALB viewing area are under a marginal risk of storms. Primary threats include a 5% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of large hail and a 5% tornado chance.

