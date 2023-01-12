Severe Weather Risk Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix and unseasonably warm mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, clouds thicken with patchy fog and cool lows in the upper 50s.

This warming trend continues ahead of an approaching cold front Thursday. Highs return to the 70s as showers and thunderstorms become likely late afternoon and evening. SGA is outlined in a “Slight Risk” and a “Marginal Risk” for strong-severe storms with damaging winds the primary threat however an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The front quickly passes early Friday ushering in much colder air for the weekend. Lows drop to and below freezing while highs hold in the 50s.

Early week temperatures moderate with highs in the 60s low 70s and lows upper 30s to upper 40s. Scattered showers return on Tuesday.

