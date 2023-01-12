Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

NASA finds Earth-sized planet found in habitable zone

NASA discovers a planet system with an Earth-sized exoplanet that could hold the potential for life. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over Mars!

NASA is touting a new discovery that is potentially habitable for life.

The space agency is calling the exoplanet TOI 700 e.

A NASA mission spotted the Earth-sized planet about 100 light years away.

A habitable zone is an area that is just the right distance from a star where water can exist on a planet’s surface and the conditions are neither too hot nor too cold for life.

According to scientists, the potential for water also suggests the potential for life on that planet.

Researchers say this system is one of the few with multiple, small, habitable-zone planets that they have confirmed exist.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a...
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
Tony Riggins is wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to a rape.
Albany police searching for rape suspect
Suspect in Albany aggravated assault Kadijah Aailyah Green
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Potentially strong to severe storms are expected Thursday into Friday.
Strong, severe storms possible on Thursday

Latest News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks about the inflation fight in Stockholm, Sweden, on...
US inflation eased again to 6.5% over the past 12 months
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east
FILE - Defense Secretary Ash Carter is shown in this file photo. President Joe Biden and past...
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
On Thursday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp will have his swearing-in ceremony in Atlanta.
Gov. Brian Kemp to be sworn in for second term