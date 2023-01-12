Ask the Expert
How to spot signs of dog flu

But did you know your four-legged best friend can also contract the flu?
By Riley Armant
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Most of us know what to do and how we feel when flu season rolls around. But did you know your four-legged best friend can also contract the flu?

We all want our pets to be as healthy as possible. Before you board your fur baby, you may want to be aware of dog flu.

“It’s highly contagious but rare.” Trey Newell, Veterinarian at Westover Animal Hospital, said. “It usually occurs during peak boarding season like summer, Christmas. Holidays when a bunch of dogs are together, confined in those buildings. They tend to get a flu outbreak.”

Dog flu is almost like COVID as it mimics many upper respiratory diseases, Newell said. If your dog is in direct contact with a person or another animal that sneezes, here are some symptoms you may want to watch out for.

Dog flu is rare, however, your pet's chances of catching it increase specifically when your dog...
“Coughing is the number one, you’ll get a nasal discharge, lethargy, reluctance to eat and possibly fever,” Newell said.

It can be hard to diagnosis dog flu without testing some samples from your dog. The good news is that there is a vaccine that is helpful in decreasing your fur baby’s chance of getting sick.

“There is a vaccine for it,” Newell said. “We do it here because we have a huge kennel and board a lot of animals throughout the year, so we require it. It works, it’s better than nothing. If you see your dog is lethargic, not eating or drinking, and the chronic cough, there’s a lot of things that can cause that but all of them need attention.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

