Gov. Brian Kemp to be sworn in for second term

He'll be sworn in at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - On Thursday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp will have his swearing-in ceremony in Atlanta.

It will start with an inaugural prayer service at the Cathedral of Saint Phillip at 8 a.m.

Then, he will be sworn in at Georgia State University’s conventional center.

The swearing-in ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kemp said he is ready to get started.

