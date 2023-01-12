Gov. Brian Kemp to be sworn in for second term
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - On Thursday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp will have his swearing-in ceremony in Atlanta.
It will start with an inaugural prayer service at the Cathedral of Saint Phillip at 8 a.m.
Then, he will be sworn in at Georgia State University’s conventional center.
The swearing-in ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.
Ahead of the ceremony, Kemp said he is ready to get started.
