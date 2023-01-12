Gov. Brian Kemp to be sworn in for second term

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Thursday morning, Gov. Brian Kemp will have his swearing-in ceremony in Atlanta.

It will start with an inaugural prayer service at the Cathedral of Saint Phillip at 8 a.m.

Then, he will be sworn in at Georgia State University’s conventional center.

The swearing-in ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kemp said he is ready to get started.

As we welcome the General Assembly back to the Capitol for this year’s session, I look forward to working with its new leaders and old partners in budgeting conservatively, serving wisely, and keeping Georgia the best state to live, work, and raise a family. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 9, 2023

