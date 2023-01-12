Georgia congressman votes to ban strategic petroleum reserve oil sales to China

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford Bishop voted in support of H.R. 22, the Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act, that would stop the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to the People’s Republic of China.

The SPR was created in 1975 as an emergency stockpile of crude oil that is available to manage supply distributions. Current law prohibits the federal government from directing where companies export oil they purchase from the SPR.

“Congress is acting today to clamp down on the sale of petroleum products from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve so that America’s strategic resources do not end up in the hands of our adversaries,” Bishop said.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the bill by a bipartisan vote of 331-97. The legislation now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

