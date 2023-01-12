Congressman Bishop leads resolution to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford Bishop joined over 75 of his colleagues to introduce House Resolution 30, a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize the 40th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“Martin Luther King, Jr.’s message of nonviolence and compassion is as relevant today as it was during his lifetime,” Bishop said.

Jan. 15 would have been King’s 94th birthday and this year is the 40th anniversary of the law that established Martin Luther King Day..

“Let us recommit ourselves to his life’s work to bring people together to build one ‘Beloved Community’ at peace with itself,” Bishop said.

