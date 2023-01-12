Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car

Suspect in Albany aggravated assault Kadijah Aailyah Green
Suspect in Albany aggravated assault Kadijah Aailyah Green(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in connection to hitting someone with a car.

Kadijah Aailyah Green, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and third-degree cruelty to children.

Green allegedly hit a woman with a car in front of the victim’s six-year-old daughter, per APD.

Green is 5′07″ and weighs 202 pounds.

Anyone with information on Green is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a...
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he...
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
Tony Riggins is wanted by the Albany Police Department in connection to a rape.
Albany police searching for rape suspect
A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3.
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into...
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today

Latest News

The Johnson family says they will host events every year to keep Kendrick Johnson's name alive.
“We made Valdosta know who we are:” The Johnson family wraps up events honoring Kendrick Johnson
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into...
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today
WALB
10 Years Later: The Kendrick Johnson Special
The cost of insulin has steadily increased over the years. It's making it hard for those that...
Cost of insulin on the rise, new monthly cost cap for Medicare