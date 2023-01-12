APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in connection to hitting someone with a car.

Kadijah Aailyah Green, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and third-degree cruelty to children.

Green allegedly hit a woman with a car in front of the victim’s six-year-old daughter, per APD.

Green is 5′07″ and weighs 202 pounds.

Anyone with information on Green is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

